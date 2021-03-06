North Alabama meets Liberty in Atlantic Sun finals

North Alabama (13-10, 9-8) vs. Liberty (22-5, 13-2) Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Championship, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

North Alabama (13-10, 9-8) vs. Liberty (22-5, 13-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Championship, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama is set to face off against Liberty in the Championship of the Atlantic Sun tournament. Liberty swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when the Flames outshot North Alabama 44.9 percent to 36.8 percent and made 11 more 3-pointers en route to a 20-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: North Alabama’s Mervin James, Payton Youngblood and C.J. Brim have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.MIGHTY MERVIN: James has connected on 28.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Alabama is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Lions are 8-10 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

STINGY DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 59.1 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

