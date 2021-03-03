Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs McNeese St.

Nicholls State (16-6, 13-2) vs. McNeese State (10-11, 4-9) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls State (16-6, 13-2) vs. McNeese State (10-11, 4-9)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State looks for its seventh straight conference win against McNeese State. Nicholls State’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston Bearkats 78-71 on Feb. 6. McNeese State is coming off an 85-58 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Carlos Rosario, Dru Kuxhausen and Chris Orlina have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 36.1 percent of the 158 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 63 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 5-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State offense has scored 79.4 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 29th among Division I teams. The McNeese State defense has allowed 72 points per game to opponents (ranked 208th overall).

