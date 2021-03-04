ND looks to knock off No. 11 Fla St.

No. 11 Florida State (15-4, 11-3) vs. Notre Dame (9-14, 6-11) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana;…

No. 11 Florida State (15-4, 11-3) vs. Notre Dame (9-14, 6-11)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Florida State looks to give Notre Dame its 27th straight loss to ranked opponents. Notre Dame’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Florida State blew out Boston College by 29 in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Notre Dame’s Prentiss Hubb has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 assists while Nate Laszewski has put up 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Seminoles, Raiquan Gray has averaged 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while M.J. Walker has put up 12.4 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hubb has directly created 44 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. Hubb has 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Florida State is a perfect 14-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Seminoles are 1-4 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seminoles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has 40 assists on 86 field goals (46.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Florida State has assists on 48 of 98 field goals (49 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Seminoles 26th among Division I teams. The Notre Dame defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 236th overall).

