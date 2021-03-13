NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio Walsh 88, Centerville 71 Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56 Central…

First Round Friday, March 12 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Walsh 88, Centerville 71

Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52

Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54

Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60

Truman 55, Northwood 42

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65

Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46

Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit

Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59

Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65

Second Round Saturday, March 13 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston (W.V.) vs. Walsh, 6 p.m.

Glenville St. vs. Tiffin, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Fort Hays St. vs. Cent. Missouri, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney vs. Minnesota Duluth, 9:45 p.m.

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen vs. Gerogian Court, 6 p.m.

Dominican (NY) vs. Roberts Wesleyan, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Michigan Tech vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Drury vs. Truman, 9:45 p.m.

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia vs. Union (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Lander vs. Valdosta St., 8 p.m.

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Barton vs. Catawba, 6 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Tusculum, 8:45 p.m.

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Cameron, 6 p.m.

SW Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8:45 p.m.

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, 7 p.m.

W. Colorado vs. Westminster, 9:45 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 15 Atlantic Region At Columbus, Ohio

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

Central Region At Warrensburg, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

East Region At Buffalo, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

South Region At Dahlonega, Ga.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

South Central Region At Canyon, Texas

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

West Region At Grand Junction, Colo.

Winners of Second Round, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals At Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals Wednesday, March 24

TBD, 6 or 8:45 p.m.

Championship Friday, March 26

TBD, 8 p.m.

