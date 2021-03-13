NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|First Round
|Friday, March 12
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Walsh 88, Centerville 71
Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52
Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54
Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60
Truman 55, Northwood 42
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65
Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46
Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit
Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59
Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Charleston (W.V.) vs. Walsh, 6 p.m.
Glenville St. vs. Tiffin, 8:45 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Fort Hays St. vs. Cent. Missouri, 7 p.m.
Nebraska-Kearney vs. Minnesota Duluth, 9:45 p.m.
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Daemen vs. Gerogian Court, 6 p.m.
Dominican (NY) vs. Roberts Wesleyan, 8:45 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Michigan Tech vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.
Drury vs. Truman, 9:45 p.m.
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
North Georgia vs. Union (Tenn.), 5 p.m.
Lander vs. Valdosta St., 8 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Barton vs. Catawba, 6 p.m.
Belmont Abbey vs. Tusculum, 8:45 p.m.
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Lubbock Christian vs. Cameron, 6 p.m.
SW Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8:45 p.m.
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, 7 p.m.
W. Colorado vs. Westminster, 9:45 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 15
|Atlantic Region
|At Columbus, Ohio
Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Warrensburg, Mo.
Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.
|East Region
|At Buffalo, N.Y.
Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.
|South Region
|At Dahlonega, Ga.
Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Jefferson City, Tenn.
Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.
|West Region
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Winners of Second Round, 8 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|At Columbus, Ohio
|Tuesday, March 23
TBD
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 24
TBD, 6 or 8:45 p.m.
|Championship
|Friday, March 26
TBD, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.