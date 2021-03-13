CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 12:07 AM

First Round
Friday, March 12
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Walsh 88, Centerville 71

Tiffin 70, Kentucky Weslayan 56

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Cent. Missouri 66, St. Cloud St. 52

Minn. Duluth 76, Emporia St. 70, OT

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Georgian Court 61, Concordia (NY) 54

Roberts Wesleyan 75, American International 61

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Ashland 68, Grand Valley 60

Truman 55, Northwood 42

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

Union (Tenn.) 70, Montevallo 65

Valdosta St. 74, Lee 64

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Catawba 67, Carson-Newman 46

Tusculum 77, Tuskogee 64

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Cameron def. Arkansas Tech, forfeit

Texas A&M Commerce 70, S. Nazarene 64

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Azusa Pacific 72, Hawaii Pacific 59

Westminster (Utah) 74, Black Hills St. 65

Second Round
Saturday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Charleston (W.V.) vs. Walsh, 6 p.m.

Glenville St. vs. Tiffin, 8:45 p.m.

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Fort Hays St. vs. Cent. Missouri, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Kearney vs. Minnesota Duluth, 9:45 p.m.

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Daemen vs. Gerogian Court, 6 p.m.

Dominican (NY) vs. Roberts Wesleyan, 8:45 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Michigan Tech vs. Ashland, 7 p.m.

Drury vs. Truman, 9:45 p.m.

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

North Georgia vs. Union (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Lander vs. Valdosta St., 8 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Barton vs. Catawba, 6 p.m.

Belmont Abbey vs. Tusculum, 8:45 p.m.

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Lubbock Christian vs. Cameron, 6 p.m.

SW Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8:45 p.m.

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mines vs. Azusa Pacific, 7 p.m.

W. Colorado vs. Westminster, 9:45 p.m.

Regional Finals
Monday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At Columbus, Ohio

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

Central Region
At Warrensburg, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

East Region
At Buffalo, N.Y.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

South Region
At Dahlonega, Ga.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Jefferson City, Tenn.

Winners of Second Round, 6 p.m.

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Winners of Second Round, 7 p.m.

West Region
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Winners of Second Round, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Tuesday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 24

TBD, 6 or 8:45 p.m.

Championship
Friday, March 26

TBD, 8 p.m.

