NCAA Automatic Bids

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 3:28 PM

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference

Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference

Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference

UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference

Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League

Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Oral Roberts, Summit League

Hartford, America East Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

