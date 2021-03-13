NCAA Automatic Bids

Morehead St., Ohio Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago, Missouri Valley Conference
Winthrop, Big South Conference
Liberty, Atlantic Sun Conference
Appalachian St., Sun Belt Conference
UNC-Greensboro, Southern Conference
Drexel, Colonial Athletic Conference
Cleveland St., Horizon League
Mt. St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference
Gonzaga, West Coast Conference
Oral Roberts, Summit League
Hartford, America East Conference
Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
