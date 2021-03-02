NC State looks to extend streak vs ND

North Carolina State (12-9, 8-8) vs. Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday,…

North Carolina State (12-9, 8-8) vs. Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Notre Dame. North Carolina State’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 69-53 on Feb. 13. Notre Dame lost 94-90 on the road against Boston College on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors. Jericole Hellems, Manny Bates, D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Wolfpack points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Prentiss Hubb has accounted for 51 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has scored 75.8 points per game and allowed 65.3 over its four-game road winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Irish have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Notre Dame has 48 assists on 85 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three outings while North Carolina State has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive North Carolina State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.8 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. Notre Dame has a forced-turnover percentage of only 12.5 percent through 22 games (ranking the Fighting Irish 346th among Division I teams).

