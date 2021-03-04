NC Central looks to end streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (8-10, 7-4) vs. NC Central (4-8, 2-5) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M (8-10, 7-4) vs. NC Central (4-8, 2-5)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend NC Central’s conference losing streak to six games. NC Central’s last MEAC win came against the South Carolina State Bulldogs 64-63 on Feb. 2. Florida A&M won 65-58 at NC Central in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: NC Central’s C.J. Keyser has averaged 16.7 points while Jordan Perkins has put up 6.3 points and 4.7 assists. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DJ Jones has put up 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed only 65.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 81.5 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH C.J.: Keyser has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-5 when they allow 74 or more points and 8-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Eagles are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 4-3 when they exceed 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Rattlers. NC Central has 29 assists on 56 field goals (51.8 percent) across its past three outings while Florida A&M has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.9 percent. The Rattlers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game and 12.2 per game over their last five games.

