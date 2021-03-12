NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 12 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round Friday, March 13

Wayland Baptist vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 2 p.m.

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa), 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern (FLa) vs. Xavier (La.), 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 5 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Noon

Dakota St. vs. Providence (Mont.), 6 p.m.

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Vanguard (Calif.), 9 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.

At Toyota Events Center Sioux City, Iowa Round of 16 Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

