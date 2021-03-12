CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 8:49 PM

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Benedictine (Kan.) vs. Xavier (La.), 6:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. William Jessup (Calif.), 7:30 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) vs. Union (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.

Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. WVU Tech (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Vanguard (Calif.) vs. Bethel (Kan.), 9 p.m.

Second Round
Friday, March 13

Wayland Baptist vs. LSU-Shreveport-Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) winner, 6:30 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.)-Reinhardt (Ga.) winner, 2 p.m.

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)-Union (Ky.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio)-WVU Tech (W.Va.) winner, 8 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa), 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern (FLa) vs. Benedictine (Kan.)-Xavier (La.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)-William Jessup (Calif.) winner, 5 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. College of the Ozarks (Mo.)-Northwestern (Iowa) winner, Noon

Dakota St. vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Providence (Mont.) winner, 6 p.m.

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Mid-America Christian (Okla.)-Columbia (Mo.) winner, 9 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs.Vanguard (Calif.)-Bethel (Kan.) winner, 9 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.

At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

