NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 12

Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61

Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63

WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72

Jamestown vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m.

Cumberlands vs. Xavier (NO), 4 p.m.

Thomas More vs. Union (Ky.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Texas Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

Bethel (Kan.) vs. Voorhees, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Park, 7 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene vs. Indiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Keiser, 8 p.m.

Talladega vs. LSU-Alexandria, 8:30 p.m.

Warner vs. Tenn. Wesleyan, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Texarkana vs. Bethel (Ind.), 9 p.m.

Indiana-South Bend vs. Rio Grande, 10 p.m.

Vanguard vs. Benedictine, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 13

St. Francis (Ind.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), Noon.

Shawnee St. vs. WVU Tech, Noon

William Penn vs. Oklahoma Christian, Noon

LSU-Shreveport vs. Jamestown-Bellevue winner, 3 p.m.

SW Assemblies vs. Cumberlands-Xavier (NO) winner, 4 p.m.

Morningside vs. Thomas More-Union (Ky.) winner, 5 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Carrol (Mont.)-Texas Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Bethel (Kan.)-Voorhees winner, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Science vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan-Park winner, 7 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene-Indiana Tech winner, 7 p.m.

Stillman vs. Georgetown (Ky.)-Keiser winner, 8 p.m.

Faulkner vs. Warner-Tenn. Wesleyan winner, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola vs. Talladega-LSU-Alexandria winner, 8:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Texas A&M Texarkana-vs. Bethel (Ind.)winner, 9 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana-South Bend-Rio Grande winner, 10 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Vanguard-Benedictine winner, 10:30 p.m.

At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Round of 16 Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 20

TBD

Semifinals Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

