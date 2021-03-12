CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » NAIA Division I Men's…

NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 12

Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61

Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63

WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72

Jamestown vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m.

Cumberlands vs. Xavier (NO), 4 p.m.

Thomas More vs. Union (Ky.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Texas Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.

Bethel (Kan.) vs. Voorhees, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Park, 7 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene vs. Indiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Keiser, 8 p.m.

Talladega vs. LSU-Alexandria, 8:30 p.m.

Warner vs. Tenn. Wesleyan, 8:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Texarkana vs. Bethel (Ind.), 9 p.m.

Indiana-South Bend vs. Rio Grande, 10 p.m.

Vanguard vs. Benedictine, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 13

St. Francis (Ind.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), Noon.

Shawnee St. vs. WVU Tech, Noon

William Penn vs. Oklahoma Christian, Noon

LSU-Shreveport vs. Jamestown-Bellevue winner, 3 p.m.

SW Assemblies vs. Cumberlands-Xavier (NO) winner, 4 p.m.

Morningside vs. Thomas More-Union (Ky.) winner, 5 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Carrol (Mont.)-Texas Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Bethel (Kan.)-Voorhees winner, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Science vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan-Park winner, 7 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene-Indiana Tech winner, 7 p.m.

Stillman vs. Georgetown (Ky.)-Keiser winner, 8 p.m.

Faulkner vs. Warner-Tenn. Wesleyan winner, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola vs. Talladega-LSU-Alexandria winner, 8:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Texas A&M Texarkana-vs. Bethel (Ind.)winner, 9 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana-South Bend-Rio Grande winner, 10 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Vanguard-Benedictine winner, 10:30 p.m.

At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 20

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM readying new guidance to help agencies plan for post-pandemic telework changes

Register now: Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD commission on sexual assault promises it will bring fresh eyes to an old issue

$1B for TMF: A ‘put up or shut up moment’ for tougher federal IT fixes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up