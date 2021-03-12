NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 12
Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61
Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63
WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72
Jamestown vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m.
Cumberlands vs. Xavier (NO), 4 p.m.
Thomas More vs. Union (Ky.), 5 p.m.
Carrol (Mont.) vs. Texas Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
Bethel (Kan.) vs. Voorhees, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Park, 7 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene vs. Indiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Keiser, 8 p.m.
Talladega vs. LSU-Alexandria, 8:30 p.m.
Warner vs. Tenn. Wesleyan, 8:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Texarkana vs. Bethel (Ind.), 9 p.m.
Indiana-South Bend vs. Rio Grande, 10 p.m.
Vanguard vs. Benedictine, 10:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
St. Francis (Ind.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), Noon.
Shawnee St. vs. WVU Tech, Noon
William Penn vs. Oklahoma Christian, Noon
LSU-Shreveport vs. Jamestown-Bellevue winner, 3 p.m.
SW Assemblies vs. Cumberlands-Xavier (NO) winner, 4 p.m.
Morningside vs. Thomas More-Union (Ky.) winner, 5 p.m.
Arizona Christian vs. Carrol (Mont.)-Texas Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Bethel (Kan.)-Voorhees winner, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Science vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan-Park winner, 7 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene-Indiana Tech winner, 7 p.m.
Stillman vs. Georgetown (Ky.)-Keiser winner, 8 p.m.
Faulkner vs. Warner-Tenn. Wesleyan winner, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola vs. Talladega-LSU-Alexandria winner, 8:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Texas A&M Texarkana-vs. Bethel (Ind.)winner, 9 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana-South Bend-Rio Grande winner, 10 p.m.
Lewis-Clark St. vs. Vanguard-Benedictine winner, 10:30 p.m.
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
TBD
|Friday, March 19
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 20
TBD
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.