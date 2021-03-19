NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 12

Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61

Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63

WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72

Jamestown 86, Bellevue 69

Xavier (NO) 67, Cumberlands 59

Thomas More 68, Union (Ky.) 55

Carrol (Mont.) 85, Texas Wesleyan 58

Bethel (Kan.) 82, Voorhees 79

Oklahoma Wesleyan 93, Park 65

Indiana Tech 82, Olivet Nazarene 59

Keiser 58, Georgetown (Ky.) 56

Indiana-South Bend 82, Rio Grande 71

Talladega 77, LSU-Alexandria 68

Warner 67, Tenn. Wesleyan 62

Bethel (Ind.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 69

Benedictine 78, Vanguard 75

Second Round Saturday, March 13

St. Francis (Ind.) 73, Benedictine (Kan.) 65

Shawnee St. 76, WVU Tech 70

William Penn 85, Oklahoma Christian 75

Jamestown 87, LSU-Shreveport 75

SW Assemblies 61, Xavier 60

Morningside 64, Thomas More 55

Carrol (Mont.) 83, Arizona Christian 79

Bethel (Kan.) 76, Northwestern (Iowa) 69

Oklahoma Wesleyan 100, Oklahoma Science 73

Marian (Ind.) 65, Indiana Tech 58

Stillman 72, Keiser 64

Faulkner 106, Warner 73

Loyola 78, Talladega 55

Bethel (Ind.) 85, Providence 81

Indiana Wesleyan 95, Indiana-South Bend 76

Lewis-Clark St. 98, Benedictine 73

At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. Round of 16 Thursday, March 18

St. Francis (Ind.) 69, Stillman 67

Shawnee St. 69, Bethel (Kan.) 59

Jamestown 88, Faulkner 83

Bethel (Ind.) 83, Indiana Wesleyan 77

Friday, March 19

Loyola 69, Marian (Ind.) 62

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 4:45 p.m.

SW Assemblies vs. Morningside, 6:30 p.m.

William Penn vs. Carrol (Mont.), 8:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 20

TBD

Semifinals Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

