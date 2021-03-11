Michigan State upsets Indiana at Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nia Clouden scored 30 points, including seven in a pivotal 10-1 run, as Michigan State upset No. 9 Indiana 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the women’s Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

The junior guard hit two jumpers as well as a 3-pointer in about a two-minute span to propel the seventh-seeded Spartans to a 57-48 lead over the second-seeded Hoosiers in the final quarter.

Clouden had 12 points and five foul shots in the final quarter. She finished 8-of-17 from the floor and made 13-of-16 free throws.

The Spartans (15-7) avenged a regular-season loss to the Hoosiers (18-5), who had entered on a nine-game winning streak. Michigan St.

Grace Berger led the Hoosiers with 19 points before fouling out. Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

NORTHWESTERN 65, No. 13 MICHIGAN 49

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and six assists to lead fifth-seeded Northwestern over fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

The game was tied at 30-all at halftime but the Wildcats held the Wolverines to a season-low 19 second-half points in avenging a pair of regular-season losses, including a 63-58 defeat last Saturday.

Northwestern advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 where it will take on top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Maryland on Friday. The Terrapins beat eighth-seeded Nebraska 83-73 in Thursday’s tournament opener.

Burton, the two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year, was 7-of-14 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in finishing two points shy of her career high. The double-double was her second this season. Lindsey Pulliam added 18 points, leaving her five shy of 2,000 for her career.

No. 7 MARYLAND 83, NEBRASKA 73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ashley Owusu had team highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Maryland to a victory over Nebraska in the quarterfinals of Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.

Owusu sank 10 of 11 free throws, including all seven in the final quarter to help the top-seeded Terrapins pull away. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each 18 points and Mimi Collins added 17.

The Cornhuskers stayed close by hitting 11 of 26 3-pointers compared to 7 of 22 for the Terrapins.

Sam Haiby was high for Nebraska with 24 points.

No. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 87, JACKSONVILLE 62

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 28 points, Kierstan Bell had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and Florida Gulf Coast won its 23rd straight, cruising past Jacksonville 87-62 in the quarterfinals of Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

FGCU (24-2) hasn’t lost since dropping back-to-back games against ranked opponents, Missouri State and Arkansas, in November. The Green and Blue are seeking to go undefeated in regular-season play and win a tournament crown in the same season for the third time in program history — the last coming in 2018-19.

Tyra Cox added 21 points with seven 3-pointers — both career highs — as FGCU made 15 of 48 for its 300th straight game with at least 10 made 3s. The Eagles were 9 of 29 from distance in the first half.

Deshari Graham scored 15 points and Ashley Malone added 12 for Jacksonville (4-17).

