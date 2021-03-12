Michigan faces Maryland in Big Ten quarters

Maryland (16-12, 10-11) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (19-3, 14-3) Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Friday, 11:30…

Maryland (16-12, 10-11) vs. No. 1 seed Michigan (19-3, 14-3)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Friday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland is set to face Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. In the regular season, Michigan won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Wolverines outshot Maryland 51.8 percent to 41.2 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to the 87-63 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Aaron Wiggins is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Terrapins. Eric Ayala is also a primary contributor, producing 13.7 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.ACCURATE AARON: Wiggins has connected on 34.1 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Maryland is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 16-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Maryland’s Ayala has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 7 for 29 over the last five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

