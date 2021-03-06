CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Massner lifts Northwestern State past Cent. Arkansas 79-70

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 5:35 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 20 points as Northwestern State beat Central Arkansas 79-70 on Saturday.

Jovan Zelenbaba had 15 points for Northwestern State (10-17, 9-7 Southland Conference).

Eddy Kayouloud had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (5-19, 4-12). Jaxson Baker added 12 points, Collin Cooper had 11 points, and Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 11 assists plus 11 points.

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. Northwestern State defeated Central Arkansas 81-77 on Jan. 30.

