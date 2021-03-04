CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 8:54 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell (17-9). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders (15-12). Bryan Hart added 16 points.

