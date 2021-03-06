CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Last-minute layup leads Western Kentucky past Old Dominion

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 7:28 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth converted a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds left to propel Western Kentucky to a 60-57 win over Old Dominion in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Western Kentucky (18-6, 11-3) finished first in the Conference USA East standings, ahead of second-place Old Dominion (15-7, 11-5).

Hollingsworth scored on a floater, drew the foul, and converted the free throw to put the Hilltoppers ahead for the final margin. He scored 19 points to lead the Hilltoppers.

Charles Bassey had nine rebounds and three blocks for Western Kentucky. Carson Williams added eight rebounds.

After Western Kentucky outscored Old Dominion 36-33 in the first half, both teams scored 24 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Monarchs’ 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Malik Curry had 23 points for the Monarchs, whose four-game win streak was broken. Jaylin Hunter added 10 points. Kalu Ezikpe also scored 10 points with nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Hilltoppers split the season series. Old Dominion defeated Western Kentucky 71-69 on Friday. Both teams head for the conference tournament that begins Wednesday.

