Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past UMKC in Summit tourney

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 12:31 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 16 points as North Dakota State held off Kansas City 69-65 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference Tourney on Sunday night.

Jarius Cook and Tyree Eady added 15 points each for the Bison and Eady grabbed nine rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had eight rebounds for North Dakota State (14-11).

Josiah Allick had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Roos (11-13), Brandon McKissic added 13 points and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.

