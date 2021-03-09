CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kreuser leads N. Dakota St. past S. Dakota 79-75 in Summit

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 12:41 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 20 points as third-seeded North Dakota State narrowly beat second-seeded South Dakota 79-75 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

The Bison will face fourth-seeded Oral Roberts in Tuesday’s championship game.

Kreuser made 10 of 11 free throws. He added nine rebounds.

Sam Griesel had 16 points for North Dakota State (15-11). Tyree Eady added 14 points and six rebounds.

Stanley Umude had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes (14-11). Xavier Fuller added 19 points. Tasos Kamateros had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

