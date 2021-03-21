CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kansas, USC meet in Second Round

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 7:30 AM

No. 6 seed Southern California (23-7) vs. No. 3 seed Kansas (21-8)

NCAA Tournament Second Round, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line as Southern California is taking on another Power Five heavyweight in Kansas. Kansas earned a 93-84 win over Eastern Washington in its most recent game, while Southern California won 72-56 against Drake in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Evan Mobley is averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Trojans. Tahj Eaddy is also a key contributor, putting up 11.6 points per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Ochai Agbaji, who is averaging 14.4 points.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Agbaji has connected on 38.5 percent of the 200 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 23-2 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jayhawks are 20-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 1-8 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Trojans are 21-0 when at least three of their players score in double-figures and 2-7 on the year otherwise.

TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Trojans have held opposing shooters to 37.6 percent.

