Jackson St. looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Alabama State (4-13, 4-13) vs. Jackson State (10-5, 10-0)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its 16th straight conference win against Alabama State. Jackson State’s last SWAC loss came against the Grambling State Tigers 63-61 on Feb. 22, 2020. Alabama State has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brandon Battle, Kenny Strawbridge, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 62 percent of all Hornets points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JARRETT: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 34.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 88.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Alabama State is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 4-3 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Jackson State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Tigers are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has allowed only 62.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 14th among Division I teams. The Alabama State offense has averaged 64.8 points through 17 games (ranked 297th, nationally).

