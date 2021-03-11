CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 29 to…

Jackson scores 29 to lead Toledo over Ball St in MAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 29 points as Toledo narrowly defeated Ball State 91-89 in overtime in the Mid-American Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Jackson made 11 for 12 from the line, including two with 2:09 left in OT for an 87-86 lead, and Ryan Rollins scored on Toledo’s next two possessions to cap a 6-0 run.

JT Shumate had 16 points and three blocks for Toledo (21-7). Rollins added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Jarron Coleman scored a career-high 33 points and had seven rebounds for the Cardinals (10-13). K.J. Walton added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Luke Bumbalough had 13 points.

Coleman dribbled the length of the court and beat the regulation buzzer with a reverse layup to force overtime.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

GAO's emerging tech shop developing framework to test reliability of AI algorithms

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up