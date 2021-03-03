CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Indiana rallies to beat Iowa and win eighth straight

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 10:26 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grace Berger, Mackenzie Holmes, and Ali Patberg each scored 22 points as 10th-ranked Indiana rallied from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter for an 89-80 Big Ten home victory over Iowa on Wednesday.

The Hoosiers (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten) pulled to within a half-game of No. 8 Maryland (19-2, 15-1) for the regular-season conference crown. Indiana has one game remaining while the Terrapins have two.

Iowa freshman guard Caitlin Clark, the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, led all scorers with 32 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Manika Czinano added 20 points for the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8).

Berger scored eight of her points in the pivotal third quarter, when Indiana outscored Iowa 27-16. That’s when Indiana clamped down defensively on Iowa’s one-two punch as Clark had just four shots and Czinano missed five-of-seven shots.

No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 72, KANSAS STATE 64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 23 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds to help No. 20 West Virginia beat Kansas State 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points, Kirsten Deans and 13 points and nine assists, and Jasmine Carson scored 11 points for West Virginia (19-4, 13-4 Big 12).

Kansas State (8-16, 3-14) scored 10 consecutive points to take its first lead at 20-19 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter, but Martinez answered with a layup 30 seconds later and the Mountaineers led the rest of the way.

