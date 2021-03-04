CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Harvey's 24 lifts S.…

Harvey’s 24 lifts S. Illinois past Bradley 73-63 in MVC

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben Harvey had a season-high 24 points as ninth-seeded Southern Illinois got past eighth-seeded Bradley 73-63 in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday.

The Salukis face top-seeded and 20th-ranked Loyola Chicago in the first quarterfinal game on Friday.

Trent Brown had 13 points for Southern Illinois (12-13). Kyler Filewich added 12 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 points.

Rienk Mast scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Braves (12-16). Sean East II added 16 points. Ville Tahvanainen had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up