Green scores 14 to lead Fairfield over St. Peter’s 52-47

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 10:54 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Green posted 14 points as No. 7 seed Fairfield edged past No. 3 seed St. Peter’s 52-47 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Jesus Cruz had 12 points for Fairfield (10-16), which advanced to face No. 9 seed Iona in the championship on Saturday. Jake Wojcik added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 10 points.

Taj Benning, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Stags, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

Doug Edert had 11 points for the Peacocks (14-11). KC Ndefo added 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Daryl Banks III had six rebounds.

