Home » College Basketball » Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and…

Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan get No. 1 seeds for men’s NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 6:35 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan get No. 1 seeds for men’s NCAA Tournament.

