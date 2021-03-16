George Mason fires men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen

George Mason has fired men's basketball coach Dave Paulsen, the school announced in a news release.

Paulsen spent six seasons with the Patriots, posting a 95-91 record overall and a 47-57 record in the Atlantic 10 conference.

“After an extensive review and evaluation of our men’s basketball program, I have decided to make a change in our leadership,” athletic director Brad Edwards said in a statement. “I am grateful for Dave’s commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program.”

Last season, George Mason went 13-9 with an 8-6 record in conference play.

Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract, which was previously extended. George Mason’s best season with him at the helm came in 2016-17 when it won 20 teams and played in the CBI Tournament.

The school said it plans to conduct a national search for its next head coach.

“Dave has represented our university and athletic department in a first-class manner and is very well-regarded among his peers in the basketball community,” Edwards said. “I wish Dave and Kathy the very best and thank them for their contributions to our university.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.