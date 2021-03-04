CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Prince William Co. gets large vaccine clinic | Moderna begins pediatric trial | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Garvin lifts Nicholls St.…

Garvin lifts Nicholls St. over McNeese St. 80-67

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points as Nicholls State stretched its win streak to seven games, defeating McNeese State 80-67 on Thursday night.

Kevin Johnson had 19 points for Nicholls State (17-6, 14-2 Southland Conference). Ty Gordon added 17 points. Andre Jones had eight rebounds.

Carlos Rosario had 15 points for the Cowboys (10-12, 4-10). Harwin Francois added 14 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 13 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys this season. Nicholls State defeated McNeese State 76-69 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

New chief innovation officer to help FDIC shape future of financial sector

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up