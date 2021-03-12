CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Florida, Tennessee meet in…

Florida, Tennessee meet in SEC quarters

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida (14-8, 10-7) vs. No. 4 seed Tennessee (17-7, 10-7)

Southeastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida is set to take on Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on March 7, when the Volunteers shot 43.5 percent from the field en route to the 11-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Tre Mann is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gators. Colin Castleton is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The Volunteers have been led by Jaden Springer, who is averaging 11.3 points.MIGHTY MANN: Mann has connected on 39.1 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gators. Tennessee has 38 assists on 76 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while Florida has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The Florida offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Has the SBA gotten better at preventing fraudulent loans?

As its disability claims backlog grows, VBA hoping for return to normal by fall

DoD working with occupational organizations to help military spouses with state licensing

What did NAPA recommend for OPM? And are they correct?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up