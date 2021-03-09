CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Cruz leads Fairfield past…

Cruz leads Fairfield past Manhattan in OT in MAAC opener

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jesus Cruz had 16 points off the bench to lead Fairfield to a 59-58 overtime win over Manhattan in a first-round game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jake Wojcik had 15 points for Fairfield (8-16) and Taj Benning collared eight rebounds.

Ant Nelson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Jaspers (7-13), Samba Diallo scored 13 points with 11 rebounds and Warren Williams scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up