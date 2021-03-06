CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Chappell lifts Sacramento State…

Chappell lifts Sacramento State over Montana State 74-73

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 32 points and Zach Chappell made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to help Sacramento State to a 74-73 win over Montana State on Saturday.

Bryce Fowler had 15 points for Sacramento State (8-11, 5-9 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Chappell finished with 11 points. Esposito made 9 of 10 shots and converted 12 of 14 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (11-9, 8-6) with a career-high 32 points. Nick Gazelas and Xavier Bishop each scored 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had seven rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up