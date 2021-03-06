Chappell lifts Sacramento State over Montana State 74-73

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 32 points and Zach Chappell made two free throws with 1.7…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 32 points and Zach Chappell made two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to help Sacramento State to a 74-73 win over Montana State on Saturday.

Bryce Fowler had 15 points for Sacramento State (8-11, 5-9 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Chappell finished with 11 points. Esposito made 9 of 10 shots and converted 12 of 14 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats (11-9, 8-6) with a career-high 32 points. Nick Gazelas and Xavier Bishop each scored 12 points. Abdul Mohamed had seven rebounds.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Montana State defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday.

