Cameron scores 13, Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:50 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tobias Cameron had 13 points and six rebounds as Abilene Christian won its 13th consecutive home game, rolling past Incarnate Word 85-60 on Saturday.

Kolton Kohl had 14 points and three blocks for Abilene Christian (21-4, 13-2 Southland Conference). Joe Pleasant added 11 points and Airion Simmons had seven rebounds.

Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (8-13, 5-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Charlie Yoder and Bradley Akhile each had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 75-67 on Jan. 30.

