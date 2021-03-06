CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bryant survives COVID scare, gains 1st NEC title game 85-55

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored 19 points, leading five into double figures and Bryant rolled past Sacred Heart 85-55 in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Bryant advanced to the title game for the first time.

The Bulldogs post-season was in jeopardy with a positive COVID-19 test a week ago before getting clearance to play by the Northeast Conference and the Rhode Island Department of Health.

COVID-19 protocols left Bryant with seven players on Saturday.

Hall Elisias added 18 points for the Bulldogs, while Charles Pride chipped in 16. Elisias, who ranks 17th nationally in blocks per game (2.5) added three blocks and nine rebounds. Erickson Bans had 13 points for Bryant (15-5), and Luis Hurtado 12.

Elisias opened the second half with a layup that sparked a 23-4 run over nine-plus minutes as Bryant won going away.

Tyler Thomas had 14 points for the Pioneers (9-9). Nico Galette added 13 points.

