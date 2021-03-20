Bryant, CCU meet in CBI first round

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6) CBI First Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6)

CBI First Round, Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina is preparing to take on Bryant in the first round of the CBI. Bryant lost 73-68 to Mount St. Mary’s on March 9, while Coastal Carolina came up short in a 64-61 overtime game against App State on March 3.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryant’s Peter Kiss has averaged 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Charles Pride has put up 13.5 points and seven rebounds. For the Chanticleers, DeVante’ Jones has averaged 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and three steals while Essam Mostafa has put up 11.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: Jones has connected on 36.3 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 6-6 when opponents score more than 72 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Chanticleers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has 30 assists on 80 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three games while Coastal Carolina has assists on 41 of 81 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 79.8 points per game this season, ranking the Chanticleers 24th among Division I teams. The Bryant defense has allowed 74.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 255th overall).

