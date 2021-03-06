CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baker lifts UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 73-58

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:08 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 14 points as UC Irvine topped Long Beach State 73-58 on Saturday.

DJ Davis had 10 points for UC Irvine (16-8, 13-4 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Collin Welp added nine rebounds. Brad Greene had three blocks.

Long Beach State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Colin Slater had 15 points for the Beach (5-11, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Romelle Mansel added 11 points and nine rebounds. Joe Hampton had 10 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. UC Irvine defeated Long Beach State 71-68 on Friday.

