App State faces Ga. State in Sun Belt finals

App State (16-11, 10-8) vs. Georgia State (16-5, 10-4)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Championship, Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: App State is set to face off against Georgia State in the Championship of the Sun Belt tournament. Georgia State earned an 84-73 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game, while App State won 64-61 in overtime against Coastal Carolina in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia State’s Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Michael Almonacy has directly created 48 percent of all App State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 15-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Panthers are 1-5 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has an assist on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three games while App State has assists on 41 of 64 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated first among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.7 points per game.

