CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Yesufu scores 32 to…

Yesufu scores 32 to carry Drake over Evansville 85-71

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 32 points as Drake beat Evansville 85-71 on Sunday.

Yesufu made 12 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

D.J. Wilkins had 13 points for Drake (22-2, 13-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added six rebounds.

Shamar Givance had 19 points for the Purple Aces (8-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Iyen Enaruna added 13 points. Evan Kuhlman had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up