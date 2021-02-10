CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Yesufu, Murphy lift Drake over Northern Iowa 80-59

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 9:46 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu and Tremell Murphy scored 18 points apiece as Drake rolled past Northern Iowa 80-59 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wilkins added 15 points for the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who stretched their home winning streak to 11 games. Shanquan Hemphill had nine rebounds.

Trae Berhow had 14 points for the Panthers (6-13, 4-9). Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe had 10 points apiece.

