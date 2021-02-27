CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Williams leads CSU Bakersfield over CSU Northridge 84-58

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 1:16 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shaun Williams had 19 points to lead five Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners rolled past Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday night.

De’Monte Buckingham added 16 points for the Roadrunners. Justin McCall chipped in 13, Taze Moore scored 13 and Ronne Readus had 10. Moore also had three blocks.

Justin Edler-Davis, whose nine points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Roadrunners, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 9-6 Big West Conference) posted a season-high 26 assists.

TJ Starks had 27 points for the Matadors (8-10, 4-7).

