Weeks Jr. carries UMass over Fordham 60-54

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 9:26 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — T.J. Weeks Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds to carry UMass to a 60-54 win over Fordham on Wednesday night.

Javohn Garcia had 14 points for UMass (6-4, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Carl Pierre added 10 points.

Josh Navarro had 17 points for the Rams (1-9, 1-9), whose losing streak reached seven games. Joel Soriano added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kyle Rose had 11 points.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. UMass defeated Fordham 65-46 on Jan. 17.

