VMI looks to sweep The Citadel

VMI (12-10, 7-6) vs. The Citadel (11-9, 4-9) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI (12-10, 7-6) vs. The Citadel (11-9, 4-9)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI goes for the season sweep over The Citadel after winning the previous matchup in Lexington. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Keydets shot 52.2 percent from the field while limiting The Citadel’s shooters to just 46.6 percent en route to a 110-103 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice, Tyler Moffe and Fletcher Abee have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Brown has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 73 points or fewer and 11-4 when they exceed 73 points. The Keydets are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 12-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Keydets. The Citadel has 51 assists on 79 field goals (64.6 percent) across its previous three contests while VMI has assists on 55 of 86 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The VMI offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Keydets 25th among Division I teams. The The Citadel defense has allowed 78 points per game to opponents (ranked 298th overall).

