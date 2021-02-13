CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Vermont tops Stony Brook…

Vermont tops Stony Brook 86-78 in return from COVID pause

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Stef Smith scored 22 points and Ryan Davis added 21 as Vermont defeated Stony Brook 86-78 on Saturday, ending a nearly monthlong break from basketball.

Vermont had not played since Jan. 17 against Maine, pausing team activities for COVID-19 concerns within the program.

Davis added 12 rebounds for his third double-double this season. Ben Shungu had 13 points for Vermont (8-3, 8-3 America East Conference), which earned its sixth straight win spanning the pause. Justin Mazzulla and Bailey Patella added 10 points each.

Vermont, leading 35-29 at the half, out-scored Stony Brook 51-49 in a fiery second half. The second-half point totals were a season high for both teams.

Jaden Sayles had 16 points and three blocks for the Seawolves (8-11, 6-7). Omar Habwe added 15 points. Juan Felix Rodriguez had 14 points and six assists. Mouhamadou Gueye scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Frankie Policelli added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up