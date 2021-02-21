CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
UTRGV overwhelms NCCAA-level Dallas Christian 116-51

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 10:54 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — LaQuan Butler scored a career-high 22 points and UT Rio Grande scored 48 points off 47 turnovers and the Vaqueros beat NCCAA-member Dallas Christian 116-51 on Sunday night.

The game marked the return to the court for the Vaqueros following the sudden death of coach Lew Hill at the age of 55 on Feb. 7.

In tribute to the defensive-minded Hill, the Vaqueros grabbed a program record 27 steals topping the previous school record of 24 set on Jan. 5, 1981 against Texas Lutheran. It was the first time the Vaqueros have forced at least 30 turnovers since forcing 30 at Texas State on Dec. 5, 2009.

The win is the first collegiate head coaching victory for interim head coach Jai Steadman, who is in his seventh season with the program.

Versache Buchanan led the Crusaders with 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

