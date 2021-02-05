CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Trimble Jr. carries Akron…

Trimble Jr. carries Akron over Kent St. 72-61

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Bryan Trimble Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Akron topped Kent State 72-61 on Friday night. Loren Cristian Jackson added 21 points for the Zips.

Trimble Jr. hit 7 of 10 3-pointers. Jackson also had eight assists.

Enrique Freeman had 11 rebounds and four blocks for Akron (11-4, 9-3 Mid-American Conference).

Kent State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Danny Pippen had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Flashes (10-5, 7-4). Malique Jacobs added 12 points. Giovanni Santiago had 10 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes on the season. Akron defeated Kent State 66-62 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up