Thomas leads Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 82-70

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 7:53 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds as Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 82-70 on Wednesday.

Aaron Clarke had 17 points for Sacred Heart (7-6, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Matas Spokas added 13 points and Bryce Johnson had 10 points.

Myles Baker had 16 points for the Blue Devils (4-13, 4-10). Stephane Ayangma and Ian Krishnan each had 13 points.

The Pioneers improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 65-48 on Jan. 14.

