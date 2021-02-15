CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 1:07 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (26) 16-1 746 2
2. South Carolina (2) 17-2 700 1
3. Louisville 19-1 675 3
4. NC State 13-2 642 4
5. Texas A&M (1) 19-1 639 6
6. Stanford (1) 18-2 627 5
7. Baylor 16-2 564 7
8. UCLA 12-3 530 8
9. Maryland 14-2 515 9
10. Arizona 14-2 505 10
11. Michigan 11-1 432 12
12. South Florida 11-1 386 14
13. Oregon 12-4 377 11
14. Indiana 13-4 332 15
15. Ohio St. 12-3 303 12
16. Gonzaga 18-2 272 17
17. Kentucky 14-5 260 20
18. Arkansas 15-7 248 18
19. DePaul 11-4 174 22
19. West Virginia 16-3 174 19
21. Tennessee 12-5 172 16
22. Georgia 16-4 139 24
23. South Dakota St. 17-2 130 23
24. Northwestern 11-4 92 21
25. Missouri St. 13-2 79 25

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma St. 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2.

