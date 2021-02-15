The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (26)
|16-1
|746
|2
|2. South Carolina (2)
|17-2
|700
|1
|3. Louisville
|19-1
|675
|3
|4. NC State
|13-2
|642
|4
|5. Texas A&M (1)
|19-1
|639
|6
|6. Stanford (1)
|18-2
|627
|5
|7. Baylor
|16-2
|564
|7
|8. UCLA
|12-3
|530
|8
|9. Maryland
|14-2
|515
|9
|10. Arizona
|14-2
|505
|10
|11. Michigan
|11-1
|432
|12
|12. South Florida
|11-1
|386
|14
|13. Oregon
|12-4
|377
|11
|14. Indiana
|13-4
|332
|15
|15. Ohio St.
|12-3
|303
|12
|16. Gonzaga
|18-2
|272
|17
|17. Kentucky
|14-5
|260
|20
|18. Arkansas
|15-7
|248
|18
|19. DePaul
|11-4
|174
|22
|19. West Virginia
|16-3
|174
|19
|21. Tennessee
|12-5
|172
|16
|22. Georgia
|16-4
|139
|24
|23. South Dakota St.
|17-2
|130
|23
|24. Northwestern
|11-4
|92
|21
|25. Missouri St.
|13-2
|79
|25
Others receiving votes: Rutgers 10, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma St. 6, Florida Gulf Coast 5, Georgia Tech 3, Mississippi St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Rice 2.
