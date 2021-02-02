TCU looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (11-4, 4-4) vs. TCU (9-7, 2-5) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State (11-4, 4-4) vs. TCU (9-7, 2-5)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma State at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The last victory for the Cowboys at TCU was a 71-68 win on Feb. 15, 2017.

STEPPING UP: TCU’s RJ Nembhard has averaged 14.6 points while Mike Miles has put up 14.6 points. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 15.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while Isaac Likekele has put up 11.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists.CLUTCH CADE: Cunningham has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma State has won its last three road games, scoring 77.7 points, while allowing 63.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cowboys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 29 assists on 76 field goals (38.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Oklahoma State has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

