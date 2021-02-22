TCU looks for home win vs No. 10 WVU

No. 10 West Virginia (15-6, 8-4) vs. TCU (11-9, 4-7) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7…

No. 10 West Virginia (15-6, 8-4) vs. TCU (11-9, 4-7)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its fourth straight win over No. 10 West Virginia at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The last victory for the Mountaineers at TCU was a 61-60 win on Feb. 25, 2017.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: RJ Nembhard has averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Horned Frogs. Complementing Nembhard is Mike Miles, who is accounting for 13.8 points per game. The Mountaineers are led by Derek Culver, who is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 10.1 rebounds.NIFTY NEMBHARD: Nembhard has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last five road games, scoring 79.6 points, while allowing 71.2 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. TCU has 26 assists on 59 field goals (44.1 percent) across its past three matchups while West Virginia has assists on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Mountaineers have averaged 23.8 free throws per game and 28 per game over their last five games.

