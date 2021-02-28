CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 1:07 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — TJ Starks scored 25 points as Cal State Northridge narrowly defeated Cal State Bakersfield 90-87 on Saturday night.

Alex Merkviladze added 24 points for the Matadors.

Starks shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Amound Anderson had 14 points for Cal State Northridge (9-10, 5-7 Big West Conference). Darius Brown II added 13 points and seven assists.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Taze Moore scored a career-high 28 points for the Roadrunners (15-10, 9-7). Justin Edler-Davis added 18 points. Shaun Williams had 17 points.

The Matadors evened the season series against the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday.

