St. Louis, Fordham meet in conference play

Saint Louis (9-3, 2-2) vs. Fordham (2-10, 2-10) Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10…

Saint Louis (9-3, 2-2) vs. Fordham (2-10, 2-10)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Saint Louis takes on Fordham. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Saint Louis got past Rhode Island by seven at home, while Fordham is coming off of a 77-45 loss on the road to George Mason.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Rams have scored 53 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference opponents.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Fordham has an assist on 38 of 62 field goals (61.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Saint Louis has assists on 47 of 71 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 79.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.