Southern uses late rally to beat UAPB 73-71 in overtime

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:17 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Samkelo Cele scored 19 points and Harrison Henderson scored 19 off the bench and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-71 in overtime on Saturday night.

Southern (5-8, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) went on a late 10-1 run to knot it at 62 to force the extra session and led all the way in overtime.

Jayden Sadler added 11 points for the Jaguars.

Shaun Doss Jr. scored 21 points aided by 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line for the Golden Lions (3-17, 2-9) and Terrance Banyard scored 13.

